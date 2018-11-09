Memorial service to be held for slain St. Clair Shores K-9

ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. - A memorial service for a police dog killed in the line of duty will be held Wednesday.

According to the St. Clair Shores Police Department, friends, family and the public will gather at 1 p.m. at Greek Assumption Church on Marter Road to remember Axe.

Axe was killed Sunday evening after St. Clair Shores police were called to the Lakeland Manor for reports of a gunman. When officers arrived, they said they spotted Theoddeus Gray standing outside, and he matched the description of the suspected gunman.

Police said Gray ignored their commands and tried to run, so Axe did what he was trained to do and gave chase.

Officials said Gray began shooting, killing Axe. Police returned fire, killing Gray.

Greek Assumption Church is located at 21800 Marter Road.

