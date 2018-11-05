Officials say 29-year-old Detroit man killed K-9 officer before being fatally shot by police

ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. - The Macomb County Sheriff's Office has identified the man who was fatally shot by police after he fatally shot a K-9 officer.

Investigators said Theoddeus Gray, 29, of Detroit, was shot and killed by officers after he fatally shot a K-9 officer outside a banquet hall in St. Clair Shores.

There's a growing memorial at the St. Clair Shores Police Department for K-9 Officer Axe, and residents have been calling the department to offer their condolences.

People waited patiently to pay their respects to Axe. Some left statues, dog toys and messages of support.

Axe, a St. Clair Shores K-9 unit, was shot and killed on Nov. 4, 2018. (WDIV)

Axe was killed Sunday evening after St. Clair Shores police were called to the Lakeland Manor for reports of a gunman. When officers arrived, they said they spotted Gray standing outside, and he matched the description of the suspected gunman.

Police said Gray ignored their commands and tried to run, so Axe did what he was trained to do and gave chase.

Officials said Gray opened fire, killing Axe, so police shot back, killing Gray.

"We saw the police cars speeding down the street, and it must have been when they were taking Axe to the hospital," resident Darlene Kalczynski said.

The Macomb County Sheriff's Office said Gray has a previous drug conviction but was no longer on parole.

Gray's family said he was celebrating the upcoming birth of his first child Sunday. They said they're devastated by his death.

The Macomb County Sheriff's Office is taking over the investigation.

Gray's family is speaking to an attorney.

There's no word yet on memorial plans for Axe.

