Memorial service to be held for veterans whose remains were found at Cantrell Funeral Home

DETROIT - The Verheyden Funeral Home in Grosse Pointe will host a Veterans Day service in remembrance of those who have served the United States military with a special emphasis on memorializing the veterans whose remains were found this past month at the Cantrell Funeral home in Detroit.

Twenty hearses will leave the funeral home at about 9:15 a.m. Monday en route to the Great Lakes National Cemetery in Holly. The service is planned for 11 a.m.

The public is invited to attend the service in Holly.

An anonymous letter was responsible for leading investigators to fetuses hidden in the ceiling of the Cantrell Funeral Home in Detroit. It also ultimately led to the discovery of more remains at the funeral home, including those of the veterans.

The tip exposed the horrors hidden in the ceiling. Local 4 has learned what was inside that anonymous letter, which told investigators where the bodies were hidden. The letter was obtained by the Detroit News in a Freedom of Information Act request.

The letter contained specific step-by-step instructions that led state investigators to the remains of 11 infants hidden in the ceiling.

