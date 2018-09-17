Menzies Aviation at DTW is closing; 189 jobs lost

DETROIT - Nearly 200 jobs are set to be lost after Menzies Aviation at Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport announced it will be closing.

In a letter sent by Maria Basto, regional director of human resources at Menzies Aviation, to the dislocated services section of the Michigan Talent Investment Agency, the DTW location is expected to cease operation on Saturday, Nov. 10.

"This action is permanent until said time when Menzies Aviation can submit a new bid for contract to Delta Airlines at Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport 'DTW,'" the letter said.

The affected employees are set to be paid all wages and benefits through the date of termination, and Menzies Aviation will provide additional information to affected employees.

According to the company's website, Menzies Aviation offers "landside and airside services tailored to our customers' needs; timed to their schedules; and delivered by teams with the knowledge, tools and passion to set standards rather than chase them." Some of the company's main services include ground handling, cargo, fueling, executive services and offline services.

