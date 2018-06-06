Mercury Lanes bowling alley in Dearborn announces closure after 70 years

DEARBORN, Mich. - After 70 years, the final pins will fall at Mercury Lanes in Dearborn on June 27.

The announcement was posted Tuesday on the bowling alley's Facebook page.

"Opened in 1948 by Ted Hochstein Sr., Mercury Lanes has served Dearborn and the local bowling community continuously for over 70 years. Always owned and operated by family, our success over the years would not have been possible without our many loyal customers, league bowlers and friends. Sadly all good things come to an end," the post read. "We will be closing our doors on June 27, 2018. The Hochstein, Gumtow and Nile families would like to thank our many customers for doing business with us, sharing the good times and for the many great memories."

Suzy Nile, the granddaughter of Hochstein, ran the business with family members after her father died.

Nile and her husband were considering semi-retirement when a real estate broker made them an offer for the building last month.

"We wanted to go out, not when things were bad, you know, like a lot of centers were going out of business because they were bankrupt. We didn't want to get to that point," she said.

A warehouse will occupy the space.

"It's going to be a warehouse but we're going to keep two lanes for 'em, to keep 'em running," Nile said.

