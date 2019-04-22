Metro Detroit bakery crafts masterpiece cakes inspired by 'Game of Thrones'

ROCHESTER, Mich. - A Metro Detroit bakery became a tourist attraction of sorts for its "Game of Thrones"-themed cakes that have people asking if they can even be eaten.

The Home Bakery in Rochester crafts works of art based on the popular show, which is in its last season.

One cake, an ice dragon and ice king, took more than 250 hours of labor. The treat is made with more than 100 pounds of marshmallow coating and more than 160 coats of butter cream frosting.

The masterpiece sits in the bakery's front window.

WHERE: The Home Bakery is located at 300 S Main St, Rochester, MI 48307.

See the cakes in the video above.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.