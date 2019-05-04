Metro Detroit police issue warning about mood-altering herb with opioid-like effects

TROY, Mich. - Troy police issued a warning this week about Kratom, a mood-altering herb.

The herb, which usually comes in capsules, is available legally at many gas stations, but police say its legal status doesn't necessarily mean it is safe.

Depending on the amount of Kratom taken, users may experience a andstimulant and opioid effect.

Troy police are asking gas stations and smoke shops to voluntarily stop selling the product until there are state or federal regulations.

