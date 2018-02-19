Metro Detroit potholes: Warren bridge might be beyond repair

WARREN, Mich. - It seems pothole season has gone from bad to worse.

Emergency repairs are happening all over time, and dangerous conditions have even forced crews to work in the middle of rush hour. There's plenty to be done around Metro Detroit, but there's one stretch of road in Warren that might be beyond help.

This week's weather isn't going to help the pothole problem in Southeast Michigan, but the Warren bridge has become an especially troubling spot.

It's so bad, drivers have to think twice before crossing the bridge. It's slightly off the beaten path, but it gets plenty of traffic, and many who encounter it, including semi truck drivers, have to come to a dead stop.

The bridge is on Denton Drive just off Chicago Street. The road and bridge connect to a busy industrial area, and it has crumbled over the last month.

"Trying to get through here, there's no good way to maneuver," said Mike Laux, who works near Denton Drive. "You're going to hit something."

Michigan Elite Volleyball is the closest business, and when there's a tournament, hundreds of customers are impacted by the condition of the bridge.

"We do get comments due to potholes and road conditions," Steven Sack, of the Michigan Elite Volleyball Academy, said.

The city of Warren is responsible for the bridge. One driver said he called the city for weeks, but nothing has been done.

Warren City Hall was closed Monday for Presidents Day, so nobody could comment on when the road will be fixed.

You can watch Jason Colthorp's full story in the video posted above.

