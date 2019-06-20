Metro Detroit priest barred from public ministry after allegations of sex abuse

WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A priest who has served at several Metro Detroit churches over the past 26 years is barred from public ministry after sexual abuse allegations involving a child were made against him.

Rev. Joseph Baker, 57, last served at St. Perpetua Parish in Waterford Township.

Rev. Joseph Baker (WDIV)

The accusation against Baker was made to the Michigan Attorney General's Office. The office has received at least 500 tips about alleged sexual abuse involving clergy memembers so far this year.

"We are pursuing every potential charge we can to make sure justice is done for those victims," said Kelly Rossman-McKinney, with the Attorney General's Office.

Anyone with information about sexual abuse by clergy or church representatives is asked to call police or the Michigan Attorney General's Office at 844-324-3374.

Career history

Baker studied at Michigan Technological University and Sacred Heart Major Seminary in Detroit. He was ordained in 1993.

He was the associate pastor of St. Hugo of the Hills Parish in Bloomfield Hills from 1993-1996 and of Sacred Heart Parish in Dearborn from 1996-1997.

Baker was also the campus minister at the Wayne State Medical School Campus Ministry from 1996-1997.

He became the pastor of St. Mary Parish in Wayne in 1997 and held that position until 2008. During that time, Baker was an administrator at Kevin and Norbert Parish in Inkster from 2003-2004 and Holy Family Parish in Inkster from 2003-2008.

Baker has been a pastor at St. Perpetua Parish in Waterford Township since 2008. He was also an administrator at St. Benedict Parish in Waterford Township in 2011.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.