Metro Detroit priest not giving up after breaking neck, becoming paralyzed during hockey game

DETROIT - A Metro Detroit priest who was once paralyzed is not giving up.

It's all about placing one foot in front of the other for the Rev. Dimintrie Vincent. Just two months ago, he was involved in an accident during a hockey game.

"I got tangled up with one of the guys and got pushed into one of the boards, and my neck broke," Vincent said. "I was completely numb from the head down. I couldn't feel anything but the bottom of my feet."

After many surgeries and doctor visits, he arrived at the Rehabilitation Institute of Michigan.

"I arrived here on Dec. 1, and the rehab process began," Vincent said.

"He was unable to stand on his own or even really sit on his own," physical therapist Megan Rybar said.

It’s been a long road to recovery, but Vincent credits his recent progress to the staff, calling them his team of angels.

"It’s a resurrection," Vincent said.

"His recovery has been amazing to watch," occupational therapist Stefanie Younce said.

But Vincent said it's the team of physicians who are the amazing ones.

"Truly, I’m very grateful," Vincent said.

Vincent is making major strides in his physical recovery, and has regained movement and strength.

