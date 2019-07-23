Metro Detroit residents hope for relief on fourth day without power

LIVONIA, Mich. - DTE Energy crews from more than a handful of different states gathered in Southfield early Tuesday morning, ready to embark on a mission to restore power to thousands of residents.

"We know how hard it can be to live without power, especially for multiple days in a row," said Heather Rivard, senior vice president of electric distribution for DTE Energy.

For some Livonia residents, Tuesday was the fourth day without power.

"We keep hoping every day it'll come back on," resident Kat Johnson said. "I haven't seen a single truck since the power went out on Saturday."

Johnson said she and her dogs struggled through the hot summer days, but finally got some relief Tuesday.

"Lucky today that it's not as hot," Johnson said. "Sky's blue, not that oppressive humidity like the last few days."

A few houses down, resident John Hall is using several tools to get by. His generator is powering his refrigerator and a couple of his neighbor's, too.

"You get used to the humming," Hall said.

He also has several flashlights handy and solar-powered lights.

"There's one here and there's one sitting in the window there, charges from the sun, and then when you turn them on at night it looks like Christmas time in here," Hall said.

Even though he's got the situation mostly under control, Hall and his neighbors want DTE crews to come restore power as soon as possible.

"I keep my fingers crossed today will be the day," Johnson said.

