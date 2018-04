Metro Detroit residents felt rumbles April 19, 2018 when an earthquake shook Amherstburg, Ontario. (USGS)

AMHERSTBURG, Ontario - Metro Detroit residents felt rumbles Thursday evening from an earthquake that shook Canada.

The 3.6 magnitude earthquake hit near Amherstburg, Ontario at 8:01 p.m., the United States Geological Survey reported.

Callers reported feeling the quake in Detroit and the Downriver area.

Did you feel it? Report where you felt the earthquake to the USGS here.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.