Metro Detroit traffic: Another lane is closing on I-75 this weekend

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. - A massive construction project continues on I-75 in Oakland County, with another lane scheduled to close for months beginning this weekend.

MORE: I-75 construction in Oakland County: What to know about Segment 3

The right lane of southbound I-75 will close between 11 Mile and 8 Mile roads until November.

Several ramps will also close, including the westbound I-696 entrance ramp to southbound I-75, the southbound I-75 exit ramp to 8 Mile Road, the southbound I-75 exit ramp to 9 Mile Road and the 9 Mile entrance ramp to southbound I-75.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.