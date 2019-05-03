Metro Detroit woman representing Michigan in Miss USA 2019

GARDEN CITY, Mich. - A Metro Detroit native will represent Michigan on Thursday during Miss USA 2019.

Alyse Madej, 26, graduated from Garden City High School in 2011 and studied marketing and information technology management at the University of Michigan-Dearborn.

She is a North American spokesperson for Alfa Romeo and Maserati.

Madej is also an advocate for mental health awareness. According to her Miss USA bio, she spends her time visiting underprivileged schools in Michigan to share positive stories with students.

Madej was crowned Miss Michigan last September.

Miss USA takes place at 8 p.m. Thursday in Reno, Nevada.

