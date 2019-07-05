Metropark officer under investigation for alleged remarks

A video circulating online has sparked a police investigation, and some are calling for an officer to resign.

The video shows a tense exchange between a group of people and a Metropark officer. The incident happened in Brownstown.

The officer is suspended with pay after exchanging words with a family of parkgoers from Illinois on Wednesday.

The video doesn't show what sparked the exchange. The officer is accused of telling the family to go back to where they came from. The video has caught the attention of the American-Arab Anti-Discrimination Commission in Washington.

Watch the video above for the full report.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.