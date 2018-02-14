LIVE: Michigan anti-vaccination case due back in court for motion hearing

PONTIAC, Mich. - A controversial vaccination case continues Wednesday in Oakland County Circuit Court.

Lori Matheson is fighting her ex-husband Michael Schmitt for the right to decide if their 2-year-old daughter should be vaccinated. Matheson does not want her child to get vaccines. She said autoimmune disease runs in her family and she believes vaccines lead to autism.

"When I started reading ... that's when I found out that there are some vaccinations that are cultured in aborted fetal cells," she testified.

Schmitt does not agree. He wants the court to order vaccinations for his daughter.

"The vaccinations are strongly recommended on both of those forms by the CDC, by the American Academy of Pediatrics, basically every credible doctor," he said in court.

Schmitt also said Matheson is not a medical expert, and Judge Karen McDonald agreed.

"She is not a doctor, a medical professional. You can't just put her on the stand and ask her what she's read and who she has talked to. This is a court. We have rules," the judge said.

Michigan is one of 17 states that allows for exemptions from vaccines based on religious beliefs. Matheson is citing her religious beliefs as her reason for being anti-vaccinations. Her ex-husband doesn't believe any of that.

