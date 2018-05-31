Michigan AT&T workers among thousands participating in strike across 5 states

DETROIT - AT&T workers in Michigan joined thousands of employees across five states participating in an unfair labor practice strike, according to officials with the CWA Communications labor union.

The strike is member-driven, not called for by the union, officials said.

Workers in Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois and Wisconsin joined the strike.

Officials with CWA Communications said bargaining has been going on since March 6, but accused the company of not bargaining in good faith.

Here is a statement from AT&T Michigan spokesperson Teresa Mask:

"A walkout is not in anybody’s best interest, and it’s unfortunate that the union chose to do that.

"This contract currently covers good-paying U.S. jobs averaging over $120,000 a year in pay and benefits, with some making over $200,000. After over 10 weeks of negotiations, we have presented a final offer to the union’s negotiating team at the bargaining table with a goal of bringing this process to a close and reaching a fair agreement for our employees. We’re offering a generous package including annual wage increases, continuation of job security provisions that are virtually unheard of in the U.S., and comprehensive healthcare and retirement benefits. In addition, the offer includes a commitment to hire 1,000 people in the region. All employees covered by the offer would be better off.

"We’re very prepared to continue serving customers. We’re a customer service company and we plan for all contingencies, whether related to weather, natural disasters, or even work stoppages."

