Michigan Attorney General issues new alert on towing companies

LANSING, Mich. - A local towing company is being investigated by Michigan's Attorney General. If you feel as though you've been unfairly towed, you have options to get your car and your money back.

There have been reports of towing being a problem at a McDonald's restaurant on Woodward Avenue and other nearby locations. There are consumers who have said Breakthrough Towing illegally towed them.

Local 4 has been working to get answers from the owner of Breakthrough Towing. Hank Winchester has been investigating complaints from people who said the company illegally towed them and charged outrageous fees to get their vehicle back.

Attorney General Dana Nessel said her office has fielded several complaints about Michigan towing companies. She said citizens can legally challenge having their vehicle towed, along with the fees of the towing and storage, but the challenge must be filed within 20 days and with the appropriate court.

