Detroit officials investigate if company is towing cars minutes after they were parked

DETROIT - A Help Me Hank investigation exposed cars being towed minutes after they were parked and people being charged hundreds of dollars to get their vehicles back.

The towing company at the center of the controversy is now getting the attention of Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan, who said he wants to know what's really happening as his team works to investigate the issue and protect consumers.

Some people claim Breakthrough Towing hires spotters who call in customers' cars right after they've parked. Many drivers were targeted at McDonald's and nearby businesses in Midtown Detroit.

Local 4 has heard from many drivers who had to pay hundreds of dollars in cash to get their vehicles back.

Nobody at Breakthrough Towing would talk on camera, but Local 4 has continued to hear from apparent victims.

The Better Business Bureau and AAA launched investigations, and now Detroit officials are also investigating. If the investigation determines that what the company is doing is illegal, it might be forced to close.

