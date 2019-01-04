Michigan Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib on Trump: 'We're going to impeach the motherf---er'

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 3: Rep.-elect Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) votes for Speaker-designate Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) along with her kids during the first session of the 116th Congress at the U.S. Capitol January 03, 2019 in Washington, DC. Under…

WASHINGTON - Michigan Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib stated very clearly what her plans are when it comes to President Donald Trump.

Tlaib, who was sworn in on Thursday as the first Palestinian-American member of Congress, told a group of supporters Thursday night that a Trump impeachment is coming.

“Look, mama, you won. Bullies don’t win," Tlaib said. "And I said baby, they don't because we're gonna go in there and impeach the motherf---er."

Jon Levine, media editor for The Wrap, posted the video on Twitter.

Tlaib, a former Michigan state legislature, has attacked Trump before, calling him "direct and serious threat to our country."

Watch the video below: (Warning: Video contains explicit language)

Congresswoman @RashidaTlaib tells cheering crowd that Trump impeachment coming



“We’re going to go in and impeach the motherfucker” pic.twitter.com/oQJYqR78IA — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) January 4, 2019

President Trump tweeted about calls for impeachment on Friday morning:

How do you impeach a president who has won perhaps the greatest election of all time, done nothing wrong (no Collusion with Russia, it was the Dems that Colluded), had the most successful first two years of any president, and is the most popular Republican in party history 93%? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 4, 2019

