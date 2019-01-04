News

Michigan Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib on Trump: 'We're going to impeach the motherf---er'

By Ken Haddad

WASHINGTON - Michigan Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib stated very clearly what her plans are when it comes to President Donald Trump. 

Tlaib, who was sworn in on Thursday as the first Palestinian-American member of Congress, told a group of supporters Thursday night that a Trump impeachment is coming.

“Look, mama, you won. Bullies don’t win," Tlaib said. "And I said baby, they don't because we're gonna go in there and impeach the motherf---er."

Tlaib, a former Michigan state legislature, has attacked Trump before, calling him "direct and serious threat to our country."

President Trump tweeted about calls for impeachment on Friday morning: 

