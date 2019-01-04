Trump calls Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib's explicit comments about him 'disrespectful'

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump responded to explicit comments made by Michigan Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib about an effort to impeach him.

Tlaib, who was sworn in on Thursday as the first Palestinian-American member of Congress, told a group of supporters Thursday night that a Trump impeachment is coming.

“Look, mama, you won. Bullies don’t win," Tlaib said. "And I said baby, they don't because we're gonna go in there and impeach the motherf---er."

Tlaib tweeted Friday morning following the video, saying "I will always speak truth to power. #unapologeticallyMe."

She followed with another: "This is not just about Donald Trump. This is about all of us. In the face of this constitutional crisis, we must rise."

Trump told reporters on Friday, "I think she dishonored herself. And I think she dishonored her family." He continued saying it was "highly disrespectful to the U.S."

More: Michigan Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib stands by explicit comments about Trump

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.