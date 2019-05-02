Michigan dog sex suspect now charged with sexual assault of child, officials say

HUBBARD LAKE, Mich. - A Michigan man caught on video engaging in sex acts with a woman's dog is now charged with sexually assaulting a child, according to authorities.

Damian Barton, 18, of Alpena, is accused of touching the child at school. The child's mother learned about the incident, and troopers discovered evidence supporting the allegations, police said.

Barton is charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct.

Officials said Barton is already in the Alpena County Jail on a charge of sex acts with an animal.

A woman called police April 19 and said she was reviewing her home security video and saw Barton performing sex acts with her bull terrier-Labrador mix, officials said.

Troopers said they reviewed the video and spoke with witnesses before taking Barton into custody.

He has since been arraigned at 88th District Court and is being held in lieu of $250,000 bail.

