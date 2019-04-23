Michigan man caught on video performing sex acts on woman's dog, police say

HUBBARD LAKE, Mich. - A Michigan man was caught on video engaging in sex acts with a woman's dog, police said.

The woman called police Friday and said she was reviewing her home security video and saw Damian Barton performing sex acts with her bull terrior-Lab mix, officials said.

Barton, 18, of Alpena, is an associate of the family, according to authorities.

Troopers said they reviewed the video and spoke with witnesses before taking Barton into custody.

He was arraigned Monday in 88th District Court and is being held at the Alpena County Jail on one count of sex acts with an animal.

