Michigan drug bust nets 27 pounds of meth; 2 men charged

KALAMAZOO, Mich. - Two men are facing federal charges after a recent drug bust netted 27 pounds of methamphetamine in Michigan.

Tyrone Antuan Hollin, of Kalamazoo, and his brother, Andre Maurice Hollin, from California, were arraigned on charges Wednesday afternoon in Grand Rapids.

The Southwest Enforcement Team said over about six months, local, state and federal detectives determined drug traffickers shipped more than 400 pounds of meth, including ICE (slang for crystal meth) from Mexico, from California to Kalamazoo within two years.

"Kalamazoo right now is an epicenter for crystal methamphetamine, ICE," said Lt. James Lass with SWET to WOOD. "An amazing amount of ICE is in Kalamazoo right now."

SWET moved in on the suspects, intercepting an SUV on I-80 in Bureau County, Illinois they say was bound for Kalamazoo. Officers stopped the SUV for a traffic violation, during which a K-9 alerted fellow officers to 27 pounds of ICE meth hidden inside the rear doors, according to WOOD.

At the same time as the arrests, federal and state officers say they searched California properties, recovering about 30 more pounds of ICE meth.

"Sometimes the good guys catch a break and we caught a huge break today," said Lt. James Lass with SWET.

If convicted on the charges, the Hollin brothers both face a decade in federal prison.

