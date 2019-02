HASTINGS, Mich. - A father and son were both killed in a single-car crash Saturday night in West Michigan.

The crash happened before 7 p.m. in Hastings Township, according to WOOD.

Michigan State Police said a 55-year-old man lost control of his car and crashed into a tree. His 12-year-old son was in the car. Both died at the scene.

Their names have not yet been released. Police said alcohol and drugs were not a factor.

