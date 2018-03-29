Michigan home health agency employee sentenced to prison for role in $1.6 million health care scheme

DETROIT - The assistant director of nursing of a Michigan home health agency was sentenced to three years in prison Thursday for his role in a scheme involving approximately $1.6 million in fraudulent Medicare claims.

According to the United States Department of Justice, claims were filed for home health services that were procured through the payment of kickbacks, and that were medically unnecessary and not provided.

Juan Yrorita, 63, of Sterling Heights, was also ordered to pay $1,524,951.88 in restitution, jointly and severally with his co-conspirators, and to forfeit $49,823.41.

Yrorita pleaded guilty in November to one count of conspiracy to commit health care fraud and wire fraud.

As part of his guilty plea, Yrorita admitted that his co-conspirators at Anointed Care Services, a Detroit-area home health agency, paid kickbacks to recruit Medicare beneficiaries. He also said that he falsified medical records to support Anointed’s fraudulent claims to Medicare.

According to the evidence at trial, Anointed submitted approximately $1.6 million in false and fraudulent claims.

Several others were also charged, including, Editha Manzano, 70, of Troy; Liberty Jaramillo, 67, also of Troy; Roberto Quizon, M.D., 71, of Bloomfield Hills; and Victoria Gallardo-Navarra, M.D., 74, also of Bloomfield Hills, were named in an indictment returned Sept. 1, 2016. Jaramillo and Quizon pleaded guilty and are pending sentencing. Gallardo-Navarra was acquitted, and Manzano was convicted after trial and is pending sentencing.

