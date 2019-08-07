Michigan judge overturns man's murder conviction after learning juror made racist statements

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A man convicted of first-degree murder in connection with a 2013 shooting had his conviction overturned after it was discovered a juror made racist statements.

Terry Lamont Wilson fatally shot his friend, William Clark, at a Clinton Township park. Wilson argued that the shooting was self-defense.

His appellate attorney, Wade Fink, said his team decided to interview jurors from the trial and discovered a juror had said racist comments.

"It wasn't just one juror who heard these racist statements, it was four," Fink said. "One woman heard the N-word being used."

Judge Jennifer Faunce issued a 35-page opinion Tuesday, saying Wilson didn't get a fair trial.

If the prosecutor doesn't appeal the ruling, another first-degree murder trial will be held.

