Michigan lawmakers respond to William Barr's summary of Mueller probe

President Donald Trump is declaring victory after the conclusions of Robert Mueller's investigation into the 2016 election were finally made public Sunday after a two-year probe.

The investigation isn't over yet, as the House Judiciary Committee is looking into potential obstruction of justice, political corruption and abuses of power.

The conclusions of the Mueller report were released in a four-page letter by Attorney General William Barr. Several local lawmakers are calling for the release of the full report. Barr said the Justice Department is working on releasing the report.

It's possible the report won't be released in full because of disclosure rules regarding grand jury testimonies that are included in its current form.

Michigan Republican Party Chair Laura Cox released a statement that can be read in part below:

"After two years and millions of wasted taxpayer dollars, the American people now know the truth, this was just a Democrat led witch hunt. There was no collusion with the Russian government and the President in no way obstructed justice. It's time for Democrats to stop attacking the President and start working with him for the good of our nation."

Rep. Andy Levin released the following statement:

"The Mueller Report must be released to Congress and the American people – in full and without delay.

"According to Attorney General Barr’s brief letter, Mr. Mueller concluded that Russia did, in fact, interfere with our 2016 election. I am relieved that Mr. Mueller concluded that a president of the United States did not conspire in that interference, but I am deeply troubled that he could not exonerate Mr. Trump on obstruction of justice. Given Mr. Barr’s plainly stated animus against the independent counsel process, Congress and the American people must clearly make their own judgment – once we have access to the report and the work supporting it.

"In the course of his investigation, Mr. Mueller filed nearly 200 charges against 34 people and three Russian companies, and seven people submitted guilty pleas and five have been sentenced for their crimes. The findings also spawned numerous other investigations in the courts and Congress into Mr. Trump, his campaign, administration and associates. My concern about Mr. Trump’s presidency remains broad and deep, involving not only obstruction of justice but also the Emoluments Clause, campaign finance violations, freedom of the press and more.

"Congress must evaluate the report without delay and continue our Constitutionally-based oversight of Mr. Trump and his administration. The American people demand -- and deserve -- no less."

Rep. Paul Mitchell released the following statement:

"After two years of investigation with 19 attorneys, 40 investigators and more than 2800 subpoenas, the conclusion of Special Counsel Robert Mueller's exhaustive investigation reinforces what we've said all along -- there is no evidence of collusion between the Trump Campaign and Russia. I have long supported the natural conclusion to this investigation and believe the contents of Mueller's report should be released to the public to the extent possible under law. I hope now that this investigation is concluded, Congress can return to working on policies that address the priorities of the American people."

Rep. Rashida Tlaib released the following statement regarding the summary:

"Earlier this month, we voted unanimously in the House of Representatives to call for a full public report of Robert Mueller's investigation. We cannot do our jobs as representatives without the full report. Attorney General Barr's letter does not give a full picture and it would be a disservice to the American people if transparency is not practiced here. The full report must be released to Congress and the American people immediately."

Rep. Dan Kildee released the following statement:

"As I have said before, the Special Counsel's entire report and underlying evidence should be made public. The Attorney General's summary of the Special Counsel's report raises many questions, which is why full transparency is necessary. Congress and the American people should have the opportunity to read every page of Special Counsel Mueller's report."

Rep. Elissa Slotkin's statement can be read below:

"I have a lot of respect for Robert Mueller, who was the director of the FBI when I was a young CIA officer. As I have long said, I intend to read every page of his report.

"As we review the investigation's findings, I believe both Congress and the American people should be able to read the report for themselves. Two weeks ago, Congress unanimously voted to make Mueller's full report public - and that is what the Attorney General should do."

Sen. Debbie Stabenow released a statement that can be read in part below:

"I thank Special Counsel Mueller for completing his investigation that’s already led to nearly two hundred criminal charges, dozens of indictments, and seven guilty pleas. It’s clear Russia interfered in our elections. This report is about protecting our democracy from foreign attacks and taking appropriate actions to make sure this does not happen again. The Special Counsel’s full report must be made public so the American people can see the findings and evidence for themselves."

You can read the full letter Barr released below.

