Michigan man sentenced for killing man found dismembered in forest

LANSING, Mich. - A man convicted of second-degree murder in the slaying of a man whose dismembered body was found in a national forest by duck hunters in western Michigan has been sentenced to 40 to 60 years in prison.

Anthony Blamer of Fremont learned his punishment Tuesday after the 29-year-old was found guilty in July .

Blamer testified at his trial that he shot 24-year-old D’Anthony Keenan at a car wash. Authorities have said money was taken from Keenan.

Previous: Family defends Michigan man accused of killing, dismembering: ‘He's not like that'

Blamer apologized in court Tuesday to Keenan’s family, but says his actions were in self-defense.

Investigators say Blamer used a chainsaw to dismember Keenan’s body. Muskegon County Circuit Court Judge William Marietti called the crime “diabolical.”

Keenan’s body was missing its head and hands when discovered Aug. 5, 2017 in the Manistee National Forest.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.