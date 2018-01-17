Michigan meteor sighting: What exactly is a bolide? Where did debris land?

DETROIT - The United States Geological Survey confirmed Tuesday that a meteor was sighted over Metro Detroit and caused a magnitude 2.0 earthquake, according to the National Weather Service.

The likely cause was a bolide: A bolide is a special type of fireball which explodes in a bright terminal flash at its end, often with visible fragmentation.

Brandon Roux explained what it all means and where debris probably landed

