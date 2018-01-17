Meteor and earthquake in Michigan: Here's everything we know

DETROIT - Tuesday night in Michigan was a lot more exciting than you probably planned it to be.
Around 8:10 a.m. (give or take), a meteor flew past Southern Michigan, triggered a weak earthquake and blowing up your social media feed.
The United States Geological Survey confirmed Tuesday that a meteor was sighted over Metro Detroit and caused a magnitude 2.0 earthquake, according to the National Weather Service.
Local 4 received hundreds of calls from across the area from residents who saw a bright light and heard a loud explosion.
Reports started pouring in around 8:15 p.m. Tuesday. Members of the Local 4 staff also reported seeing the flash and hearing a noise.
Local 4 meteorologist Paul Gross said the bright light and loud noise might have been caused by a bolide, which is a meteor that breaks up in the atmosphere.
A map posted on the organization's website shows several reports throughout Metro Detroit. There are also reports in West Michigan, Ohio, Indiana and Illinois.
What is the difference between a fireball and a bolide?
A fireball is another term for a very bright meteor, generally brighter than magnitude -4, which is about the same magnitude of the planet Venus in the morning or evening sky.
A bolide is a special type of fireball which explodes in a bright terminal flash at its end, often with visible fragmentation.
Michigan meteor: How valuable are meteorites?
As it turns out, there is a decent market for meteorite - which is what it's called once it hits the ground.
