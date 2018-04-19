Michigan mother jailed after putting two daughters in suitcase, on curb upon CPS visit

A Flint mother put two daughters in a suitcase and set them out to the road as Child Protective Services came to take custody of them, according to Flint police. (Photo: WEYI/WSMH)

FLINT, Mich. - A Michigan mother is in jail Thursday morning after police said she left her two daughters in a suitcase near a curb as Child Protective Services arrived to take custody of them.

NBC 25 reports the incident happened just after 6 p.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of West Pierson Road between Dupont Street and Longfellow Avenue in Flint.

Police said she stuffed two baby girls in a suitcase and left them at the curb with the garbage before running away from the scene.

The mother was arrested and taken to a local hospital. The children were transported to a local hospital.

Their conditions are currently unknown.

