Michigan officials urging people to be cautious of high water levels

LANSING, Mich. - State officials are warning people using Michigan's lakes, rivers and streams to exercise caution due to higher than normal water levels on many of them.
The Department of Natural Resources says boaters, anglers and others should have a clear understanding of state boating rules and regulations and local watercraft controls.
