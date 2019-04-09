Michigan physician prescribes unnecessary Norco painkiller to undercover agent, AG says

LANSING, Mich. - A Michigan physician has been charged with Medicaid fraud after prescribing medically unnecessary opioids to an undercover special agent, Attorney General Dana Nessel said.

Steven Owens, 65, is accused of writing several prescriptions for Norco, a painkiller, when no pain or injury was indicated by the undercover special agent.

"There is an opioid epidemic going on in this country and almost every Michigan resident knows someone who is affected by it," Nessel said. "While the vast majority of physicians are ethical in how they use opioids, our Health Care Fraud Division is working tirelessly to find those prescribers who are contributing to the problem."

Owens is charged with one count of Medicaid fraud false claim, which carries a maximum sentence of four year in prison and a $50,000 fine, and three counts of Medicaid fraud -- medically unnecessary, which carries a maximum sentence of four years in prison and a $50,000 fine for each count.

Owens was arraigned Tuesday in 54B District Court in East Lansing. He is being held in lieu of $5,000 bail.

A pre-exam conference is scheduled for April 19 and a preliminary examination is scheduled for April 25.

