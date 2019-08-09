Michigan police officer on leave after KKK items found in home

MUSKEGON, Mich. - A Michigan police officer is being investigated after items associated with white supremacy and the Ku Klux Klan were found inside his home.

Muskegon officer Charles Anderson has been placed on administrative leave after the items were brought to the attention of the police department.

The items were found by a couple touring Anderson's home in Holton, which was listed for sale, according to WOOD.

Robert Mathis, who is black, noticed several confederate flags during the tour of the for-sale home conducted by his own realtor. In one of the bedrooms, the couple noticed a framed Ku Klux Klan document.

“There’s just this one plaque on the wall, so I walk over to the wall and take a closer look, it said it was a KKK application,” Mathis told WOOD. “I said, ‘I want to get out [of] here right now.’”

“To know that I was walking around on property associated with some type of racism, some type of hate, when I got outside I felt like I needed to be dipped in sanitizer,” he said.

The City of Muskegon released this statement on Thursday:

The Muskegon Police Department has opened an internal investigation after a social media post was brought to our attention accusing an officer of being in possession of certain items associated with a white supremacy group. The officer was immediately placed on administrative leave, pending a thorough investigation.

The City of Muskegon requests your patience as we thoroughly investigate this issue. Further information will be available upon completion of the investigation.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.