Michigan police officer fired after KKK items found in home

MUSKEGON, Mich. - A Michigan police officer was fired after Ku Klux Klan items were found in his home.

According to WOOD-TV, the Muskegon Police Department investigated Charles Anderson. He was fired after a hearing Thursday with the Police Department, city attorney and human resources.

WOOD reported that a man touring houses for sale last month saw Confederate flags and an application to join the KKK framed in Anderson's Holton-area home.

Anderson was placed on administrative leave until the investigation was completed.

According to WOOD, City Manager Frank Peterson confirmed that Anderson was fired, but neither Peterson nor a release from police said the exact reason why.

