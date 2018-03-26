Michigan police: Woman killed by stray bullet; neighbor was target shooting

RILEY TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A 21-year-old man could face charges after a 73-year-old woman died Sunday in Michigan's Riley Township after a stray bullet struck her.

The man, who is neighbors with the victim in the 13000 block of Dunn Road, was target shooting at a berm on his property, officials said. Investigators now must figure out what exactly went wrong.

The husband of the victim was in the kitchen area with her when he heard a "loud crack and his wife collapsed to the floor," according to Michigan State Police Lt. David Kaiser. The victim was then rushed to the hospital, but did not survive.

"This is a reminder that when you're target shooting, even if doing so legally, you need to be aware of your backstop and what is behind your backstop and where that bullet could potentially travel," Kaiser said.

The Michigan State Police are working on the case. Investigators said the man is cooperating and "is devastated."

"It must also be very tragic to the young man that was out target shooting, doing something he enjoyed to learn that he took the life of another," Kaiser said.

Investigators are looking at a weapon with a long range, specifically something longer than a .22 caliber, which has a range of a mile and a half. The man's gun was seized as the investigation continues.

State police will forward their investigation to the St. Clair County prosecutor who will determine if any charges will be filed, which could include reckless discharge of a firearm causing death.

