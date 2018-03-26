Woman dies after being struck by stray bullet in Riley Township, police say

RILEY TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A 73-year-old woman died after she was shot in her kitchen by a stray bullet Sunday afternoon, police said.

Michigan State Police said the woman's husband heard a crack and saw his wife fall to the floor in the kitchen of their home in the 13000 bock of Dunn Road.

Police said a 21-year-old man who lives nearby was target practicing with a rifle and a stray bullet struck the woman.

Police said the man is cooperating with the investigation and that his gun was seized.

The woman died of her injuries at the hospital, police said.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.