Michigan politicians react to passing of former President George H.W. Bush

Former President George H.W. Bush died on Friday. He was 94 years old. Bush, the 41st president of the U.S., served from 1989 to 1993.

MICHIGAN - Former President George H.W. Bush died Friday. He was 94 years old. Bush, the 41st president of the U.S., served from 1989 to 1993.

RELATED:

Leaders from around the world react to George H.W. Bush's death

Nation mourning over the death of former president George H.W. Bush

The nation is mourning the loss of the American patriot and political icon. On Saturday, Gov. Rick Snyder joined President Donald Trump in ordering all U.S. and Michigan flags to be lowered to half-staff immediately and for the next 30 days in honor of Bush.

Michigan politicians have issued the statements below in response to Bush's passing.

Michigan Democratic U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow:

“We mourn the loss of former President George H.W. Bush and honor his lifetime of service to our country – as a Navy pilot in World War II, a diplomat, and a statesman who brought principled leadership to the world. Our hearts are with the entire Bush family during this difficult time.”

Democratic Congressman Dan Kildee, of Michigan's 5th Congressional District:

“I join all Americans in mourning President Bush’s death. President Bush graciously served his country for more than 70 years, not only in the Armed Forces as a Naval aviator during World War II, but also a decades-long career in public service, including as the 41st President of the United States.

As the Commander in Chief, Vice President of the United States, U.S. Envoy to China, Director of the Central Intelligence, Ambassador to the United Nations and a Member of Congress, President Bush was a steady and humble leader during challenging times. His legacy and service will be remembered for the better world he left us all.

For President Bush, elected office was always about service to others and the greater good. I first met President Bush in 1992, right after the presidential debate in Michigan against Bill Clinton and Ross Perot. President Bush was as kind and generous then as he was later in life. As we celebrate his life’s accomplishments and mourn his passing, I know that President Bush and his wife of 73 years, the late Barbara Bush, are once again together now. Jennifer and I extend our condolences to the entire Bush family for their loss.”

Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder:

“George H.W. Bush was a great person who served his nation not only in the military and as President, but as a role model for all of us. His commitments to family and country before, during, and after his presidency were inspiring. Sue and I send our sincerest condolences to the entire Bush family.”

Michigan Lt. Gov. Brian Calley:

“I regret that I never got to meet President Bush, especially since his re-election campaign was the first time I ever walked door-to-door in politics. His military service, his commitment to his family, and his steadfast dedication to the well-being of this nation were exemplary. Julie and I are praying for his family and mourn their loss.”

Local political leaders and the Michigan Republican Party reacted on Twitter.

Thank you for your service to our nation, President George H. W. Bush. A true patriot. Sending my deepest sympathies to the Bush family during this time. https://t.co/j7SZbjvYRx — Mike Bishop (@RepMikeBishop) December 1, 2018

President George H.W. Bush lead a life of public service with dignity, honor, and respect. From the Navy, to Congressman, to Ambassador, to the CIA, to the Oval Office, 41 answered his call to service. May he enjoy fair winds and following seas with his bride, the late Barbara. — Dave Trott (@RepDaveTrott) December 1, 2018

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.