Best, worst driving cities in Michigan in 2019

A new report ranks the best and worst driving cities in Michigan.

QuoteWizard evaluated driver quality from the 50 largest cities in Michigan by population.

"We analyzed 2018 data of over 500,000 insurance quotes from Michigan drivers using QuoteWizard.com to find the rate of overall incidents in each city. Incidents include accidents, speeding tickets, DUIs, and citations."

Here's the info and insight from QuoteWizard:

The Worst Driving Cities

Holland

Taking the top spot for Michigan's worst drivers, Holland might have stirred a debate on whether east or west Michigan has the worst drivers. The following worst-driving cities are eastern, but with Holland being in the west, it's up for debate among rivals. Holland borders Ottawa and Allegan counties. In 2017, Ottawa county had 5.94 fatalities per 100,000 people while Allegan county had 11.16. Drivers: Be careful in the southern parts of Holland.

Livonia

Heading west from safe-driving cities Detroit and Dearborn, driver quality takes a steep drop when you hit Livonia, runner up for the worst drivers in Michigan. Livonia is surrounded by safe drivers in neighboring cities, but with the Ann Arbor Trail and Edward N Hines Drive weaving through Livonia, drivers likely move through them with reckless abandon.

Rochester Hills

With only a couple highways and fairly straight roads, the problem likely resides with its residents. Specifically, the younger residents in western Rochester Hills on the Oakland University campus. The 20,000 students enrolled at Oakland University could very well bog down the driver quality in Rochester Hills. Younger drivers tend to exhibit riskier driving behaviors compared to their older and wiser counterparts.

The Best Driving Cities

Holt

It's no surprise to see one of the smaller cities take the number one spot for driver quality in Michigan. At 23,000 people, Holt is immune from high traffic and congested highways typical of high-risk driving areas. Holt shares Ingham County with Lansing, one of the better driving cities in the state. In 2017, Ingham County had 8.96 road fatalities per 100,000 people.

Flint

The hub of the best drivers in Michigan appears to be right in Flint. Neighboring Burton is right behind Flint at third best in driver quality. As the seventh largest city in Michigan, Flint would seem to be susceptible to high traffic and poor driving behaviors, so tip of the hat to Flint drivers for bucking that trend and exhibiting quality road habits.

Burton

Sharing the best driving hub with Flint, Burton rounds out the top three cities with the best drivers in Michigan. Burton is out of the way of large highway intersections, leading it's drivers to abide by the rules on arterial streets. Burton and Flint reside in Genesee County, which had 9.33 road fatalities per 100,000 people.

Cities below are ranked 1-50 from worst to best drivers.

1 Holland 2 Livonia 3 Rochester Hills 4 Southgate 5 Royal Oak 6 Oak Park 7 Macomb 8 Midland 9 Waterford 10 St. Clair Shores 11 Grand Rapids 12 Troy 13 Sterling Heights 14 Westland 15 Canton 16 Wyoming 17 Inkster 18 Kalamazoo 19 Bay City 20 East Lansing 21 Farmington Hills 22 Redford 23 Clinton Township 24 Portage 25 Novi 26 Roseville 27 Taylor 28 Allen Park 29 Muskegon 30 Madison Heights 31 Ann Arbor 32 Dearborn Heights 33 Jackson 34 Garden City 35 Port Huron 36 Battle Creek 37 Lansing 38 Saginaw 39 Southfield 40 Lincoln Park 41 Mount Pleasant 42 Warren 43 Dearborn 44 Detroit 45 Wyandotte 46 Eastpointe 47 Pontiac 48 Burton 49 Flint 50 Holt

