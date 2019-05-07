Michigan Roads

Best, worst driving cities in Michigan in 2019

By Ken Haddad

A new report ranks the best and worst driving cities in Michigan.

QuoteWizard evaluated driver quality from the 50 largest cities in Michigan by population.

"We analyzed 2018 data of over 500,000 insurance quotes from Michigan drivers using QuoteWizard.com to find the rate of overall incidents in each city. Incidents include accidents, speeding tickets, DUIs, and citations."

Here's the info and insight from QuoteWizard:

The Worst Driving Cities

Holland

Taking the top spot for Michigan's worst drivers, Holland might have stirred a debate on whether east or west Michigan has the worst drivers. The following worst-driving cities are eastern, but with Holland being in the west, it's up for debate among rivals. Holland borders Ottawa and Allegan counties. In 2017, Ottawa county had 5.94 fatalities per 100,000 people while Allegan county had 11.16. Drivers: Be careful in the southern parts of Holland.

Livonia

Heading west from safe-driving cities Detroit and Dearborn, driver quality takes a steep drop when you hit Livonia, runner up for the worst drivers in Michigan. Livonia is surrounded by safe drivers in neighboring cities, but with the Ann Arbor Trail and Edward N Hines Drive weaving through Livonia, drivers likely move through them with reckless abandon.

Rochester Hills

With only a couple highways and fairly straight roads, the problem likely resides with its residents. Specifically, the younger residents in western Rochester Hills on the Oakland University campus. The 20,000 students enrolled at Oakland University could very well bog down the driver quality in Rochester Hills. Younger drivers tend to exhibit riskier driving behaviors compared to their older and wiser counterparts.

The Best Driving Cities

Holt

It's no surprise to see one of the smaller cities take the number one spot for driver quality in Michigan. At 23,000 people, Holt is immune from high traffic and congested highways typical of high-risk driving areas. Holt shares Ingham County with Lansing, one of the better driving cities in the state. In 2017, Ingham County had 8.96 road fatalities per 100,000 people.

Flint

The hub of the best drivers in Michigan appears to be right in Flint. Neighboring Burton is right behind Flint at third best in driver quality. As the seventh largest city in Michigan, Flint would seem to be susceptible to high traffic and poor driving behaviors, so tip of the hat to Flint drivers for bucking that trend and exhibiting quality road habits.

Burton

Sharing the best driving hub with Flint, Burton rounds out the top three cities with the best drivers in Michigan. Burton is out of the way of large highway intersections, leading it's drivers to abide by the rules on arterial streets. Burton and Flint reside in Genesee County, which had 9.33 road fatalities per 100,000 people.

Cities below are ranked 1-50 from worst to best drivers.

1 Holland
2 Livonia
3 Rochester Hills
4 Southgate
5 Royal Oak
6 Oak Park
7 Macomb
8 Midland
9 Waterford
10 St. Clair Shores
11 Grand Rapids
12 Troy
13 Sterling Heights
14 Westland
15 Canton
16 Wyoming
17 Inkster
18 Kalamazoo
19 Bay City
20 East Lansing
21 Farmington Hills
22 Redford
23 Clinton Township
24 Portage
25 Novi
26 Roseville
27 Taylor
28 Allen Park
29 Muskegon
30 Madison Heights
31 Ann Arbor
32 Dearborn Heights
33 Jackson
34 Garden City
35 Port Huron
36 Battle Creek
37 Lansing
38 Saginaw
39 Southfield
40 Lincoln Park
41 Mount Pleasant
42 Warren
43 Dearborn
44 Detroit
45 Wyandotte
46 Eastpointe
47 Pontiac
48 Burton
49 Flint
50 Holt

