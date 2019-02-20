Crews to repair pothole on I-75 in Detroit after miscommunication leads to filling of wrong holes

A massive pothole causing issues on I-75 is expected to be fixed Wednesday after crews mistakenly filled the wrong holes.

The hole, near the Lodge Freeway, was wreaking havoc on vehicles headed into Downtown Detroit on Tuesday.

The Michigan Department of Transportation said it notified the Wayne County Road Commission, which handles the freeway. A miscommunication led to the wrong holes being repaired, but crews will be taking care of the problem pothole soon.

