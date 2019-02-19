Michigan roads: Pothole on I-75 causes big issues for drivers headed to Downtown Detroit

DETROIT - A new pothole on I-75 near the Lodge Freeway is causing big issues for drivers headed into Downtown Detroit.

Two drivers hit the massive hole just minutes apart Tuesday, and their vehicles had flat tires and bent rims.

"I tried to avoid it, but it was too big and I had another car behind me so I couldn't move over. I ran right into it and hit it," Mitchell said.

The Michigan Department of Transportation said the Wayne County Road Commission handles the freeway and will be notified about the hole.

See how bad the road is in the video above.

