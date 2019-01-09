Michigan State board of trustees votes to establish new fund for victims of Larry Nassar abuse

EAST LANSING, Mich. - The Michigan State board of trustees has voted to establish a new fund for Larry Nassar's victims after a previous fund was eliminated, school officials confirmed.

MSU trustees received heavy criticism for shutting down the Healing Assistance Fund. The new fund has not been officially named, officials said.

Survivors of Nassar's abuse were angered by the school's decision to shut down the fund, which was set up to help victims with treatment expenses.

The Healing Assistance Fund had $10 million set aside to help victims with treatment.

"You never cared about us survivors," survivor Emma Ann Miller said. "You just cared about your bottom line and your image."

It was the main topic of the Dec. 14 meeting.

"If you respect human lives, then start acting like it," survivor Morgan McCaul said. "Reinstate the healing fund."

"Don't just say the right things," MSU alum Dave Ware said. "Do the right things."

"Why do you continue to stomp on the feelings of survivors?" survivor Kaylee Lorincz asked.

Michigan State officials said at the time that the intention was always to roll the money into the settlement fund for survivors, which has been done.

Survivors said the two were supposed to be separate.

"That is their argument, but there's no evidence," MSU interim President John Engler said.

The problem was that victims who weren't part of the lawsuit no longer had access to anything.

"This is going to be a lifetime of counseling," survivor Leslie Miller said. "Those funds are so important."

At least two MSU trustees said at the time that they were disappointed and were counting on newly elected members to come in January and reverse the decision.

The first MSU board of trustees meeting of 2019 took place at 10 a.m. Wednesday in the Hannah Administration Building.

You can read the full memo on the fund below.

