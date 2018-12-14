Survivors slam Michigan State trustees for eliminating Larry Nassar healing fund

EAST LANSING, Mich. - There was fresh anger and frustration Friday in East Lansing after Michigan State University opted to shut down a fund set up to help victims of Larry Nassar with treatment expenses.

The decision hasn't been well-received by survivors and some MSU board members. The frustration came to a head at the last board meeting of the year.

Emma Ann Miller, 16, is one of the youngest victims of Nassar's abuse, and Friday was her first time addressing the MSU board.

Miller and most of the survivors are outraged that MSU opted to close what's called the healing fund, which had $10 million set aside to help victims with treatment.

"You never cared about us survivors," Miller said. "You just cared about your bottom line and your image."

It was the main topic of Friday's meeting.

"If you respect human lives, then start acting like it," survivor Morgan McCaul said. "Reinstate the healing fund."

"Don't just say the right things," MSU alum Dave Ware said. "Do the right things."

"Why do you continue to stomp on the feelings of survivors?" survivor Kaylee Lorincz asked.

Michigan State officials said the intention was always to roll the money into the settlement fund for survivors, which has been done.

Survivors said the two were supposed to be separate.

"That is their argument, but there's no evidence," MSU interim President John Engler said.

The problem is victims who weren't part of the lawsuit no longer have access to anything.

"This is going to be a lifetime of counseling," survivor Leslie Miller said. "Those funds are so important."

At least two MSU trustees said they're also disappointed and counting on newly elected members to come in January and reverse the decision.

Trustee Brian Mosallam said only four votes are needed for a majority vote of the MSU board. He said he's already talked to incoming board members and they are in favor of reinstating a version of the healing fund.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.