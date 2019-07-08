Michigan State Police: 189 tickets issued during holiday weekend traffic enforcement

Michigan State Police released some stats from their holiday weekend traffic crackdown.

MSP typically steps enforcement up during long holiday weekends due to an increase in crashes as people travel around the state.

During the July 4 holiday crackdown, MSP made 247 stops in Metro Detroit, including:

111 for speeding

26 for not wearing a seat-belt

12 for driving on a suspended license

2 fugitive arrests and 16 other arrests

MSP said they issued 189 tickets and 160 verbal warnings. They also noted the top speed recorded was 112 mph.

