Michigan State Police execute search warrant at Detroit store in retail crime investigation

DETROIT - Michigan State Police troopers executed a search warrant Tuesday at a convenience store on Detroit’s west side in connection with an organized retail crime investigation.

The raid happened at a store at the corner of 7 Mile Road and Lauder Street.

According to authorities, the convenience store buys stolen items and resells them.

Michigan State Police fraud investigators say a number of convenience stores in the Metro Detroit area are participating in similar retail crimes.

“This is not the only search warrant that is being conducted today,” Det. James Graday said. “Our biggest concern right now is to go and look for the supporting evidence and the different things we need to support the case.”

Anyone with information regarding any kind of fraud activity is asked to contact Michigan State Police 1-800-409-7621.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.