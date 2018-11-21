Michigan State Police eye impaired driving, seat belt use, speeding in holiday weekend crackdown

LANSING, Mich. - Michigan State Police are launching a holiday weekend crackdown on dangerous driving.

Operation C.A.R.E. is a nationwide initiative aimed at reducing traffic crashes and fatalities on highways across the country. It began in 1977 as a collaborative effort between the MSP and the Indiana State Police.

“We want everyone to make it to their Thanksgiving destination safely," said Col. Kriste Kibbey Etue, director of the MSP. “Buckle up, put your phone down and always designate a sober driver, and if you see emergency vehicles or other workers on the side of the road, please slow down and give a lane.”

Thanksgiving is one of the deadliest holidays in Michigan for traffic crashes. In 2017, there were 11 fatalities during the holiday period. Out of the 11 fatalities, two were pedestrians, three were passengers and six crashes involved alcohol.

Beginning today and running through Sunday, Nov. 25, troopers across the state will conduct high-visibility enforcement focused on impaired driving, seat belt use, careless driving and speeding.

Operation C.A.R.E. also includes participation from police agencies affiliated with the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) as well.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.