Michigan State Police investigate alleged bomb threat at Clawson High School

CLAWSON, Mich. - Michigan State Police were dispatched to Clawson High School Oct. 17 with explosive-detecting dogs to investigate after a student told his mother that another classmate threatened to blow up the school, according to the Clawson Police Department.

Clawson officers went to the school to speak to administrators and contacted the student who allegedly made the threat and his mother. The student denied making any threat, according to a statement from Clawson Police Chief Scott Sarvello.

The MSP's precautionary search Thursday evening found no signs of explosives and it was determined the threat was not credible and classes were not canceled.

The investigation is ongoing.

