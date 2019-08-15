Michigan State Police investigating 'terrorist threat' at Blake's Orchard and Cider Mill

ARMADA, Mich. - A man was taken into custody after threatening to shoot up Blake's Orchard and Cider Mill in Armada.

According to Michigan State Police, the man worked at the cider mill and became angry Wednesday when given a task. A coworker told police he heard the man say under his breath that, "One day, I'm going to shoot this (expletive) up."

The owners said the employee was well-liked by the rest of the staff, but felt the threat was credible and contacted the police to be safe.

"With the environment today, with what's been going on, how could you not do what we did?" asked Paul Blake. "You don't have a choice. You have to come forward. I think this will help bring other businesses an awareness that they need to report things like this before it happens."

Police went to the man's St. Clair Shores' home, where police said he made further threats directed at the customers of Blake's Orchard and Cider Mill.

The man is currently at the Macomb County Jail and expected to be charged with making a terrorist threat.

