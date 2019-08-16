Blake's Cider Mill worker charged with making terrorist threat

ARMADA, Mich. - A man from St. Clair Shores has been charged with making a terrorist threat Wednesday against Blake's Apple Orchard and Cider Mill in Armada.

The cider mill is a staple in Macomb County and has never had an issue until this week. Police said Jonathan Keck, 29, became angry after being told to work on the plumbing of a urinal and threatened to shoot the place up.

The owners said Keck was well-liked by the rest of the staff and they weren't sure if he was serious, so they contacted the police to be safe. Paul Blake, one of the owners, said he wishes Keck well, but feels like they made the right call.

"With the environment today, with what's been going on, how could you not do what we did?" Blake asked. "You don't have a choice. You have to come forward. I think this will help bring other businesses an awareness that they need to report things like this before it happens."

Police went to Keck's St. Clair Shores home, where police said he made further threats directed at the customers of Blake's Orchard and Cider Mill. Keck is being held at the Macomb County Jail.

Blake said the safety of their employees and guests is the mill's top priority and if something similar were to happen again, they would have done the same thing.

"I hope that people will see we're proactive," Blake said. "We're as safe today as we were a week ago."

Terrorist charge issued

The Macomb County Prosecutor's Office is charging Keck with one count of making a terrorist threat, a 20-year felony. Bond was listed at $100,000 cash. He is to have no contact with Blake's Orchard.

